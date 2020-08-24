Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $6.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.23 billion and the lowest is $5.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $23.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Starbucks by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 240,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.