Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.58. 245,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.