Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives $50.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

SF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Stifel Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

