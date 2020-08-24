Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $44.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.