Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $906,864.75 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $906,864.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $955,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $870,637.68.

On Friday, July 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $988,261.71.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71.

On Friday, June 19th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $898,119.93.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,083,271.20.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.89 on Monday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

