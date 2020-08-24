STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.