Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

