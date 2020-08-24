TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.2% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

