TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,371.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $197,830.91 and approximately $4,371.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002325 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.