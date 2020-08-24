TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 969,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

TELUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,918. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

