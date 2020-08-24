Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 116,242 Shares

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.52 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

