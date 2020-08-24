Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,140.00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,140.00 and last traded at $2,135.00, with a volume of 4827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,049.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,490.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.51.

Shares of Tesla are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total value of $3,905,822.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,777 shares of company stock valued at $66,587,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

