Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.87

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.87 and last traded at $141.73, with a volume of 9755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

