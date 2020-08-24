Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 195.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

