The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 283,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 357,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 463,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

