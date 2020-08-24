Theodore A. Sarandos Sells 5,372 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $2,605,366.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

