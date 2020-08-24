Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 364,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

