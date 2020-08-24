Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,965 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.