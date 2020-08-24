Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,524 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Univar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Univar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

UNVR opened at $17.67 on Monday. Univar Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 883.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. Univar’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.