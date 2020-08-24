Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $178.30 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

