TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $358,244.41

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $358,244.41 and approximately $5.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.50 or 0.01517475 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

