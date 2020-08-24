Tim A. Makowski Sells 7,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WMS opened at $57.14 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

