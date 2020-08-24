TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $146.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

TMXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

