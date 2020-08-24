Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.61

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 47123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Tricida alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tricida by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.