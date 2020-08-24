Truist Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.31.

BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

