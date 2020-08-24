Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,009,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 599,087 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400,332 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

