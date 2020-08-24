Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 23,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 912,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 357,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.19. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

