Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.94. 10,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

