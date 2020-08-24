United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.