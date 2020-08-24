UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $312.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

