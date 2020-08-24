Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.84 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.59 or 0.05481636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

