ValuEngine Downgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

