ValuEngine Upgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Buy

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.77 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

