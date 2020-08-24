Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. 6,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.