Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.21

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.21 and last traded at $159.06, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 755.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 543,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

