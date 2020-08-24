Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.40. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

