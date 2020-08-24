Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.