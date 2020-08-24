Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 100.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 425.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.