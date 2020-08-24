Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Sells $7,239,522.42 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $122.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

