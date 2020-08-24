Velas Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Velas has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $2.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002059 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006302 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000387 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

