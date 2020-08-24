Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,784 shares of company stock worth $8,636,924. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $185.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

