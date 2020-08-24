Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.40 ($107.53).

Shares of DG stock remained flat at $€80.38 ($94.56) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 926,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.96.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

