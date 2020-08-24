Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vislink Technologies stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Vislink Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 67.05%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

