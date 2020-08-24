Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. CSFB raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.42. 199,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

