Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 294,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

