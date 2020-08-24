Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,490,000 after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.36. 6,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,672. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

