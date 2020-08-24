Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $46,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.42. 25,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

