Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 12-Month High at $348.69

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $348.69 and last traded at $338.00, with a volume of 6518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

