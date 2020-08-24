WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $91.18. 14,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,796. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

