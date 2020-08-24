Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for I-Mab (BDTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for I-Mab (NASDAQ: BDTX):

8/12/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/12/2020 – I-Mab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

8/4/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/14/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/3/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,160. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

